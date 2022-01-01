Mae-Khong Thai Tapas & Bar
Thai/Isan casual street food with delicious cocktails
1649 S Stapley Dr #103
Location
1649 S Stapley Dr #103
Mesa AZ
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
