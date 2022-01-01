Go
Toast
  • /
  • Mesa
  • /
  • Mae-Khong Thai Tapas & Bar

Mae-Khong Thai Tapas & Bar

Thai/Isan casual street food with delicious cocktails

1649 S Stapley Dr #103

No reviews yet

Location

1649 S Stapley Dr #103

Mesa AZ

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Beer Research Institute

No reviews yet

Est. 2014
Craft Beer
Scratch Food
Fiercely Independent

Some Burros

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lone Spur Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Hub Grill & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston