Mae Ploy's Thai Restaurant

Come in and enjoy the BEST Thai food in Southwest Ohio! Friendly atmosphere, smiling faces and Great Food!

11 South Broadway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CK Eggrolls$6.95
Lean chicken, onion & scallion chopped, mixed and wrapped in a wonton. Deep fried and served with Mae Ploy's own Sweet & Sour sauce
Pot Sticker (6)$7.95
Chicken, onion, scallion marinate wrapped in wheat flour and served with our house recipe soy sauce
Orange Chicken$2.00
Lean chunks of chicken stir fried with carets, orange juice, soy sauce, brown sugar, ginger & bell peppers served over Jasmine rice
Thai Fried Rice
Pan fried rice with egg, onion, tomatoes, peas, carrot and brown sauce
Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Man)
Stir-Fried large rice noodle with basil leaves, garlic, egg, onion, broccoli, bamboo & bell pepper
Pad Thai
Stir-Fried rice noodle with egg, bean sprouts, green onion, ground peanuts
Spring Roll (3)$4.95
Cabbage, carrot, bean noodles & celery, placed in a spring roll wrap and deep fried. Served with Mae Ploy's very own Sweet & Sour Sauce
Panang Curry
Thai Penang curry paste in coconut milk with broccoli, bell peppers, & carrot
Basil Fried Rice
Pan fried rice with basil leaves, bell peppers, egg, onion, garlic, broccoli and green onion
Crab Rangoon (6)$9.95
Cream cheese, crab & carrot, deep fried and served with Mae Ploy's own Sweet & Sour sauce
Location

Lebanon OH

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
