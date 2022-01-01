Go
Maepole

SALADS • CHICKEN

72 Georgia ave SE • $$

Avg 4.8 (333 reviews)

Popular Items

Family Size Fritters$18.75
Family Size Green Beans + Onions
Chunk Cookie$1.95
it's CHUNKY, alright! made in house with chunks of condor chocolate, oats, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, shredded coconut and dried cranberries (basically, everything but the kitchen sink!) and in typical maepole fashion, gluten-free. (contains dairy & egg)
Family Size Mac And Cheese
Family Size Pea Salad
Mac & Cheese$3.50
Whole Weat (contains Dairy and Gluten)
Kimchi$1.00
Spicy Fermented Cabbage
Fritters$5.05
Black eye pea and mushroom patties
Family Size Hoppin John Salad
Family Size Shaved Brussels Sprouts
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Buffet
Takeout

Location

72 Georgia ave SE

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
