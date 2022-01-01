Go
SALADS

1021 N Chase St • $$

Avg 4.8 (719 reviews)

Popular Items

Plate with Protein
1 base + 2 sides + 1 protein + 1 sauce
Hibiscus Limeade$3.00
made fresh daily! (lime juice, hibiscus flower & cane sugar)
Kid's Plate$6.45
kid size portions. choose 1 base, 1 side, 1 protein
Boxcar$12.99
sweet potatoes, mac & cheese, green beans & onions, pork, sriracha-honey
SIDE OF SRIRACHA-HONEY$0.25
Vegetable Plate$9.99
1 base + 3 sides + 1 sauce
Low Country$11.25
brown rice, hoppin’ john salad, braised greens, tofu, turmeric-ginger
Spring Salad$12.99
super greens, shaved brussels, broccoli salad, pea salad, 1/2 Avocado, salsa verde, Crunchies
Chunk Cookie$1.95
it's CHUNKY, alright! made in house with chunks of condor chocolate, oats, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, shredded coconut and dried cranberries (basically, everything but the kitchen sink!) and in typical maepole fashion, gluten-free. (contains dairy & egg)
Mac & Cheese$3.50
Whole Weat (contains Dairy and Gluten)
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1021 N Chase St

Athens GA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
