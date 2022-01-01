Maepole
nice to see you again!
SALADS
1021 N Chase St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1021 N Chase St
Athens GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
White Tiger Gourmet
Locally Owned- 13 Years in Athens
SauceHouse BBQ
Save points and get saucy!
Winghouse Grill - Athens
Come in and enjoy!
Marti’s at Midday
Marti's at Midday is a locally owned gourmet cafe serving up delicious sandwiches & salads with a southern twist. We're open from 8am to 3:30pm Monday - Friday as well as offering catering for that special occasion. Y'all come eat!