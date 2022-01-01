Go
Toast

Mae's WC

Come in and enjoy!

39 W Gay St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pan Roasted Amish Chicken$22.75
Latte$4.50
Can Soda$2.75
Brioche French Toast$11.25
Romaine Salad$11.00
Creamy Castle Valley Polenta$21.75
Americano$3.25
Two Eggs any style$10.25
Roasted Squash & Broccoli Salad$12.75
Pennsylvania Cheese Plate$14.25
See full menu

Location

39 W Gay St

West Chester PA

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wrong Crowd Beer Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Couch Tomato Cafe'

No reviews yet

Proudly Featuring -
Fresh | Local | Organic -

For CATERING needs, please call our catering department directly at (215) 483-2278

Bon Bon Sushi

No reviews yet

Bon Bon's philosophy traces back to the historical roots of sushi: simple, affordable food made with the freshest ingredients.

Love Again Local

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston