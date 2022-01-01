Mae's Sandwich Shop
We believe a sandwich is the most important meal of the day, join us Wednesday through Sunday 9-3.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
563 Ocean St • $
Location
563 Ocean St
Marshfield MA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
