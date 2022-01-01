Go
Toast

Mae's Sandwich Shop

We believe a sandwich is the most important meal of the day, join us Wednesday through Sunday 9-3.

SALADS • SANDWICHES

563 Ocean St • $

Avg 5 (134 reviews)

Popular Items

Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
Mae's Salad$8.00
arugula, lettuce, shredded carrot, cucumber, tomato, feta, sprouts, and toasted pumpkin seeds
Capozzoli$10.25
salame, mortadella, provolone, pickled hots, arugula, and hoagie dressing on focaccia
Lazy Susan$9.95
roasted turkey, herb stuffing, mayo, and cranberry mostarda on sourdough white
Turkey & Swiss$9.95
lettuce, tomato, sprouts, dijonnaise, on sourdough white
Sunrise BLT$9.95
thick cut bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, on multigrain
Uncle Stevie$11.00
roast beef, cheddar, slow roasted shallots, lettuce, tomato, and black pepper mayo on focaccia
Classic Egg Sandwich$5.25
over medium egg, american cheese, black pepper mayo on a brioche bun
Salad Sandwich$9.50
hummus, dill, shaved apple, cheddar, sprouts, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard on focaccia
Roasted Chicken Salad$9.95
cranberries, red onion, lettuce, and tomato on multigrain
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

563 Ocean St

Marshfield MA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mamma Mia's Marshfield

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Haddads Ocean Cafe

No reviews yet

Family owned and operated coastal restaurant since 1937. We serve the best seafood around and offer outdoor dining, lottery and live entertainment. Host your next event with us in our 200 seat function room! Thank you for your decades of support.

The Point Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bark BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston