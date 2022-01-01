Go
MaGerks Pub & Grill

MaGerk's Pub is located in Historic Downtown Bel Air, MD. Known for having the BEST Cheesesteaks South of Philly served on fresh-baked rolls from Liscio's Bakery.

120 S Bond Street

Popular Items

#1 Cheesesteak$11.99
Fried Onions and White American Cheese
10 Wings$17.99
Choice of Sauce
Southwest Salad$13.99
Romaine Lettuce, Fried Buffalo Chicken, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheeses, Served with Salsa Ranch Dressing
Cheese Steak Egg Rolls$10.99
Choose chicken or steak, hand rolled, Marinara dipping,
#4 Cheesesteak$11.99
Steak and Wiz, just like the do it on 9th and Passyunk
Classic Burger$10.99
Hand patted fresh ground beef, grilled to tempertaure
Reuben$10.99
Hot Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing, Thick Cut Grilled Rye
French Fries$4.99
Chicken Fingers$8.99
Lighlty fried, honey mustard, ranch or BBQ
# 3 Chicken Cheesesteak$11.99
Chopped Chicken Breast and White American Cheese
Location

Bel Air MD

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
