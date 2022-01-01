Go
Banner pic

MaGerk's On A Roll Food Truck

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

120 S Bond

Bel Air, MD 21014

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

CHICKEN Cheesesteak$13.99
Simply put, these are the BEST Cheesesteaks South of Philly! Build your own and enjoy!
Egg Rolls - STEAK$11.99
Hand Rolled, Filled with Steak & American Cheese, Fried Crispy (No Substitutions/Add-Ons)
Grilled Cheese$7.99
Not sure a description is necessary, but...
American Cheese + Brioche Bun + Grill = Delicious.
MaGerk's Fries$10.99
Basket of Fries Topped with Whiz, Bacon, Sour Cream, & Scallions
Egg Rolls - CHICKEN$11.99
Hand Rolled, Filled with Chicken & American Cheese, Fried Crispy (No Substitutions/Add-Ons)
STEAK Cheesesteak$13.99
Simply put, these are the BEST Cheesesteaks South of Philly! Build your own and enjoy!
Basket of Fries$6.99
We think you get it.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.99
Pulled Chicken Breast, Cumin Mayo, Red Grapes, Granny Smith Apples, & Pecans
Fried Chicken Fingers$9.99
Pretty self-explanatory, right?
Seared Tuna Wrap$16.99
Seared Tuna, Avocado, & Lettuce in Chipotle Wrap
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

120 S Bond, Bel Air MD 21014

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

MaGerks Pub & Grill

No reviews yet

MaGerk's Pub is located in Historic Downtown Bel Air, MD. Known for having the BEST Cheesesteaks South of Philly served on fresh-baked rolls from Liscio's Bakery.

Vagabond Sandwich Co.

No reviews yet

A funky little food joint. Serving up tasty local grub and brews!

Vagabond Truck

No reviews yet

The hottest truck in town... Vagabond on Wheels!

510 Johnny's

No reviews yet

Bel Air's hottest family own restaurant & bar!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

MaGerk's On A Roll Food Truck

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston