Magerk's Fort Washington
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
582 S Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington PA 19034
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Cantina Feliz - Fort Washington
4.3 • 1,557
424 S Bethlehem Pike Ft. Washington, PA 19034 Fort Washington, PA 19034
View restaurant