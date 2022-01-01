Go
Toast

Magerks Pub & Grill Fort Washington

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD

582 S. Bethlehem Pike • $$

Avg 3.8 (379 reviews)

Popular Items

Southwest Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, fried chicken buffalo chicken, black bean and corn salsa, red onions, tomatoes, jack cheddar blend, ranch salsa dressing
*$8 is the base price without suggested protein, any protein selections must be added while ordering
Cheesesteak$11.00
American Cheese, Provolone, Whiz
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$11.00
Served with spicy ketchup
Boneless Wings$10.00
7 ounces
French Fries$5.00
10 Wings$15.00
order of 10
Chicken Cheesesteak$11.00
American Cheese
Chicken Fingers$9.00
Housemade chicken fingers, served with honey mustard
Classic Burger$10.50
8 oz burger. LTO request only
Cobb Salad$9.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Drive-Thru
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

582 S. Bethlehem Pike

Fort Washington PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cantina Feliz

No reviews yet

Thank you for choosing Cantina Feliz and Feliz Restaurants! We are looking forward to the opportunity to serve you. We are a full service restaurant that specializes in catering for those special occasions in your life. Please visit our sister restaurant, La Calaca Feliz in the Art Museum neighborhood of Philadelphia.

Planchette Bistro and Creperie

No reviews yet

The taste of the Parisian food from the heart of Ambler

Bridgets Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Tell Only Your Best Friends! A Modern Steakhouse situated one block from the Ambler Train Station featuring USDA Prime Meats, Fresh Seafood, Delicious Small Plates and Extensive Wine & Spirits Selection!

Aloha Smoothie Company

No reviews yet

At Aloha, we are preparing food for our family, friends, and community, which we believe is a great responsibility. Our food is for a healthy body + happy soul. We take all that nature has to offer and we responsibly and sustainably serve it. Organic, locally sourced and delicious. Food you can trust. Colorful, clean, plant-based fuel has never tasted so good!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston