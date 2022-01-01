Go
Maggie's Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1985 National Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (425 reviews)

Popular Items

Blackened Chicken Pasta$14.99
Fettuccine pasta tossed in Alfredo sauce with parmesan cheese and tomatoes topped with blackened chicken
Maggie’s Chilaquiles$12.50
Homemade corn tortilla chips covered with your choice of green or red salsa, topped with red onion, cotija cheese, and sour cream, served with rice pilaf and refried beans / Add two eggs, Chicken
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.99
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, and avocado with Caesar dresing
Blackened Sandwich$12.99
Blackened chicken breast with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, with chipotle mayo
Chicken & Waffles$16.99
Belgian waffle topped with four pieces of mixed fried bone in chicken, served with a side of our homemade sausage gravy sauce
Basket Sweet Fries$7.00
basket of our sweet potato fries with our house seasoning
Bourbon Burger$14.50
Angus chuck beef burger, pepper jack cheese, bacon, and Maggie's Bourbon glaze, lettuce, tomatoes and, onions
French Toast$11.99
Two slices of bread dipped in egg batter, sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage links
Cheese Burger$11.99
Angus chuck beef burger topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and, onions
S'more French Toast$13.99
Two slices of bread dipped in our house egg butter, stuffed with Marshmallow , Cream, Chocolate Chips, crumble Graham Cookies, topped with whipped cream, mini marshmallow & drizzle with Chocolate Syrup
Location

1985 National Ave

San Diego CA

Sunday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

