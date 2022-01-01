Maggies Cafe

Go
Popular Items

Coach LESTER$6.95
2 fried eggs topped with bacon, cheddar and pepper jack on a bagel
JUMBO breakfast$11.75
eggs any style, hash browns, bacon, sausage, toast & 2 cakes
Pancakes$3.50
buttermilk pancakes
Omelette$8.95
Our 3 egg omelette is grilled fresh with your choice of cheese and ingredients
Breakfast Stew$8.95
MAGGIE'S ORIGINAL: no substitutions please. You can add to it! Bacon, ham, sausage, cheese, hash browns and eggs
Special #2$7.95
2 eggs any style, hash browns, choice of meat and toast
Scrambler$8.50
a skillet the way YOU want! On top of hashbrowns and choice of toast
Biscuits & Gravy$6.75
Bacon Side$3.50
4 strips applewood smoked bacon
Coach B Poutine$9.25
tater tots topped with homemade gravy, chopped bacon, cheese and 2 eggs any style
3290 Stadium Drive

Kalamazoo MI

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
