Maggie's Farm Wood-Fired Pizza

Serving up happiness!

PIZZA

1308 Melrose Avenue • $$

Avg 4.6 (300 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Knots$7.00
Six garlicky garlic knots made from Maggie's "OO" flour pizza dough
Pizza Bianca$14.00
Maggie's cheese, garlic
Classic Cheese$13.00
Maggie's cheese, tomatoes, garlic
Spinaci$16.00
Spinach, Maggie's cheese, garlic, pine nuts
Maggie's Margherita$15.00
Maggie's cheese, tomatoes, garlic, basil
The Mark$17.00
Pesto, tomato, sausage, mozzarella
Sausage$16.00
Sausage, Maggie's cheese, tomatoes, garlic
Classic Pepperoni$16.00
Pepperoni, Maggie's cheese, tomatoes, garlic
Roasted Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Wood-fire roasted, finished with EVOO
Maggie's Farm Salad - Small$12.00
Mixed greens, red bell peppers, tomatoes, goat cheese, pistachios, lemon vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

1308 Melrose Avenue

Iowa City IA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
