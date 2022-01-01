Maggie's Grill - 413 East New Street
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
413 East New Street, Attica IN 47918
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co. - - Campus
No Reviews
1000 W State St West Lafayette, IN 47906
View restaurant
MARY LOU DONUTS - 4th Street - 1830 S 4TH ST
No Reviews
1830 S 4TH ST Lafayette, IN 47905
View restaurant
Teays River Brewing & Public House
4.5 • 519
3000 South 9th. St. Suite A Lafayette, IN 47909
View restaurant