Maggie's On The Prom

Bespoke food and Ocean Views. Enjoy every moment, at Maggie's!

580 Beach Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

House Salad$7.00
Citrus Vinaigrette, Dried Cherries, Pecorino, Pepitas
Cran- Raspberry Crisp$12.00
Kids Chicken Strips & Tots$10.00
Clam Chowder$7.00
Potatoes, leek, celery, bacon, dill, parsley
Beef Tenderloin$50.00
Worcestershire demiglace, horseradish pome puree, seasonal root vegetables, brussels sprouts
Bread Pudding$12.00
Kids Fish Entree$12.00
Pan Seared Steelhead$36.00
Pan seared steelhead, cauliflower puree, warm cauliflower, sultanas, preserved lemon shallot relish
House Calamari$17.00
Cabbage, Raddish, Chillies, Herbs, Smoked Jalapeno Aioli
Truffled Mushroom Risotto$32.00
Truffled Mushroom Risotto, local mushrooms, parmesan, olio verde, fresh shaved truffle
Location

580 Beach Drive

Seaside OR

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

