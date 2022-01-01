Go
Toast

Maggie's Southern Kitchen

Come in and enjoy delicious Soul food.

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

1368 Teaneck Rd • $

Avg 4.2 (399 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried or Baked Chicken Dinner Special$14.00
Served with two sides and cornbread.
Baked Turkey Wing Dinner Special$14.00
Served with two sides and cornbread.
Fish Dinner Special$14.00
Served with two sides and cornbread.
Smothered Pork Chop Dinner Special$16.00
Served with two sides and cornbread.
Meatloaf Dinner Special$14.00
Served with two sides and cornbread.
Fried or Baked Chicken Lunch Special$10.00
Served with two sides and cornbread.
Barbequed Ribs Dinner Special$16.00
Served with two sides and cornbread.
Corn Bread$0.75
Fish Sandwich$8.00
Served with White or Wheat Bread.
Barbequed Ribs Lunch Special$11.00
Served with two sides and cornbread.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

1368 Teaneck Rd

Teaneck NJ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Schnitzel Plus

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rock N' Roll Sushi & Noodle Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mocha Bleu

No reviews yet

Our restaurant offers a wide variety of international cuisine, including 10 specialty pizzas from our cherry wood burning kosher oven, in addition to calzones, and strombolis. Our kitchen produces appetizers, salads, paninis, pastas & fresh seafood entrees. We are famous for our sushi bar! Our desserts are prepared daily at our on-site bakery.

Wok 18

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston