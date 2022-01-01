Go
Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom

Hankering for a good, old-fashioned, home-cooked meal? From pizza to filet, everything we create is freshly prepared daily on our premises. We have and will always use only the top ingredients available. The best part is there is something for everyone on the menu; for the young, to the young-at-heart.
Our spacious dining room seats up to 250 people, with plenty of seating for large parties; and our Chef's Galley can accommodate small private parties up to 40 guests.
So come on down. We'll save you a seat!
Too tired to go out? Everything on our menu is available for take out or delivery right to your door.
400 2nd Street Pike • $$

Avg 4.3 (1079 reviews)

Bang Thai Shrimp$14.99
Sautéed shrimp (with a mild crunch coating) coated in a sweet and spicy bang thai sauce. Perfect to share.
Maggios Famous Wings$12.99
Eight jumbo sized chicken wings in your choice of one of our fabulous sauces.
The Housemade Buffalo, Garlic Buffalo and Extra Spicy Buffalo are served with celery and our homemade bleu cheese dressing.
Cheese Fries$8.25
French fried potatoes topped with authentic Philly cheese wiz (the real deal).
Philly Style Steak Sandwich$13.99
All our award winning steak sandwiches are made from choice rib-eye beef. All steaks are served on in your choice of our pouch or our home-baked French baguette. With your choice of cheese and toppings.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$13.99
Home-breaded chicken breast with mozzarella cheese and tomato gravy, oven-baked on our French baguette.
Design Your Own Burger$13.99
Topped With Lettuce, Tomato And Raw Onions, Served With French Fries.
Firestone Walker Union Jack 6 Pack$13.00
This aggressively hopped West Coast IPA showcases stunning pineapple, citrus and piney aromas along with exceptional dry hop flavors of grapefruit and tangerine. This intense brew finds its balance in hone-like pale malt sweetness. The name Union Jack is a nod to the colonial origins of the IPA style, and to the British expatriate who co­founded the brewery. 7% abv.
French Fries$7.00
A heaping pile of steak cut fries, served with our homemade aioli.
Maxi Traditional Pizza$13.99
San Marzano plum tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Tender Fritters$11.99
Fresh chicken tenders coated in a crunchy Southern style breading, deep fried and served with honey mustard and barbeque sauces on request.
Family-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

400 2nd Street Pike

Southampton PA

Sunday7:30 am - 3:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Saturday7:30 am - 3:30 am
