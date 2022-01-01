Go
Maggi's Pizza & Subs

Temporary Online Hours
Monday through Thursday - 11:00 am to 6:15 pm
Friday - 11:00 am to 7:45 pm
Saturday - 11:00 am to 6:15 pm
Closed Sunday

PIZZA

26315 Ridge Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (294 reviews)

Popular Items

Triple Chocolate Cookie$1.99
Cannoli$3.99
10" Cheese Pizza$8.99
To add toppings click on price to the right
Italian$11.99
Genoa Salami, Prosciuttini, Capicola &
Provolone
Reuben$12.99
Corned Beef with Swiss, Sauerkraut
& Thousand Island Dressing
Italian Salad$8.99
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Pepperoncini’s, Black Olives, Capicola & Genoa Salami served with Italian Dressing on the side
Meatball Parmigiana$11.99
Served on an Italian Roll with Marinara Sauce, Parmesan and Provolone Cheese
14" Cheese Pizza$12.99
To add toppings click on the price to the right
Sharp Italian$11.99
Genoa Salami, Prosciuttini, Capicola
& Sharp Provolone
Tony V$11.99
Genoa Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni,
Mortadella, Provolone & Pepperoncini’s
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

26315 Ridge Rd

Damascus MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
