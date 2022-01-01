Maggi's Pizza & Subs
Temporary Online Hours
Monday through Thursday - 11:00 am to 6:15 pm
Friday - 11:00 am to 7:45 pm
Saturday - 11:00 am to 6:15 pm
Closed Sunday
PIZZA
26315 Ridge Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
26315 Ridge Rd
Damascus MD
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Quincy's
Come on in and enjoy!
Brazil gourmet - maryland
Come in and enjoy!
Family Special Available Every
Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday...For more Information Please Call!!!
Hornet's Nest Grille
Casual family friendly dining. American cuisine and craft beer. Come on in and enjoy!
PAPi'S Chicken & Grill
We are a small family owned and operated restaurant specializing in South American and Mediterranean flavors including charbroiled chicken and much more!