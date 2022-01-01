Sample & Learn about a selection of beers that show off the variety and evolution of craft beer in America - Includes beer samples, snack board (includes meats & cheeses), and guided tasting (approximately one (1) hour long)

PLEASE INFORM US IF YOU HAVE ANY DIETARY RESTRICTIONS.

Class will begin at 6:30pm and is located at Magic Bear Beer Cellar @ 799 Seneca St, Suite B, Buffalo, NY 14210

PLEASE BRING YOUR RECEIPT TO THE CLASS.

This is a communal class and all guests will be seated together in our semi-private area.

*Classes may be cancelled if minimum seats are not reserved. Any cancellations will receive a full refund.

