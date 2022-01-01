Go
Magic Bear Beer Cellar

Craft Beer Bottle Shop & Tasting Bar
Focused on the Elevation & Education of Beer

799 Seneca Street, Suite B

5/18/22 6:30pm - "Get The Most of Prost!" Magic Bear Beer Class$35.00
Sample & Learn about a selection of beers that show the variety, culture, and evolution of beer in Germany - Includes beer samples, snack board (includes meats & cheeses), and guided tasting (approximately one (1) hour long)
PLEASE INFORM US IF YOU HAVE ANY DIETARY RESTRICTIONS.
Class will begin at 6:30pm and is located at Magic Bear Beer Cellar @ 799 Seneca St, Suite B, Buffalo, NY 14210
PLEASE BRING YOUR RECEIPT TO THE CLASS.
This is a communal class and all guests will be seated together in our semi-private area.
*Classes may be cancelled if minimum seats are not reserved. Any cancellations will receive a full refund.
4/29/22 6:30pm - "Cheers to American Beers" Magic Bear Beer Class$35.00
Sample & Learn about a selection of beers that show off the variety and evolution of craft beer in America - Includes beer samples, snack board (includes meats & cheeses), and guided tasting (approximately one (1) hour long)
Location

799 Seneca Street, Suite B

Buffalo NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:45 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:45 am
