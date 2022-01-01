Go
Magic Cup Cafe

We strive for a wholesome approach with fresh local goods, a friendly and knowledgeable staff, and a warm, inviting atmosphere. Eastern and western influences merge with the best aspects of boba tea, smoothie and craft coffee shops to provide each customer with a unique experience. Additionally, we offer a selection of Asian fusion dishes, setting us apart from your average drink stop.

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

$

Avg 4.3 (923 reviews)

Popular Items

Banh Mi Combination (Dac Biet)$4.50
Baguette with ham, pork belly and vietnamese ham topped with cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro and pickled carrots/daikon.
Kimchi Fries$5.95
Crispy golden french fries topped with stir fried Kimchi, cheddar cheese and spicy mayo. Add an egg or crispy bacon
Banh Mi Grilled Chicken (Ga Nuong)$4.50
Baguette with grilled chicken topped with cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro and pickled carrots/daikon.
Voodoo Chicken$5.95
Crispy popcorn chicken shaken with salt & pepper and basil leaf
Cha-Mango$5.95
Spicy mango smoothie topped with mango fruit bits and candy straw
Per Scoop of Boba$0.59
2 oz. scoop
Strawberry Mango Smoothie$5.45
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients.
Iced Nuoc Sam Tea$4.95
Fresh pandan leaf brew with sugarcane sweetened with raw cane sugar and agar jelly, chia seeds, and grass jelly
Iced Nuoc Mat$4.95
Wintermelon Artichoke iced tea with agar jelly, chia seeds, and grass jelly
Mango Smoothie$5.45
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit. packed with vitamins and nutrients
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

11724 Bellaire Blvd

Houston TX

Sunday8:30 am - 11:30 pm
Monday8:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday8:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 11:30 pm
