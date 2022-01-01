Go
Toast

Magic Cup Cafe

We strive for a wholesome approach with fresh local goods, a friendly and knowledgeable staff, and a warm, inviting atmosphere. Eastern and western influences merge with the best aspects of boba tea, smoothie and craft coffee shops to provide each customer with a unique experience. Additionally, we offer a selection of Asian fusion dishes, setting us apart from your average drink stop.

901 N Jupiter Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Oreo Vanilla Frappe$5.45
America's favorite cookie mixed with caffeine-free vanilla bean, ice and milk
Iced Nuoc Sam Tea$5.25
Fresh pandan leaf brew with sugarcane sweetened with raw cane sugar and agar jelly, chia seeds, and grass jelly
Strawberry Banana Smoothie$5.45
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients
Viet Frappe$5.45
Our Vietnamese coffee, also known Cafe Sua Da, made with an icy twist and milk for an extra sweet and caffeinated frappe
Cha-Mango$5.95
Spicy mango smoothie topped with mango fruit bits and candy straw
Iced Thai Green Milk Tea w/ Boba$4.95
Thai green tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of minty note
Iced Strawberry Green Tea w/ Boba$4.95
Jasmine green tea infused with strawberry fruity flavor
Iced Taro Milk Tea w/ Lychee Jelly$4.95
A non-caffeinated creamy taro tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non dairy creamer
Iced Thai Milk Tea w/ Boba$4.95
Classic Thai tea topped with fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of spicy note
Iced Nuoc Mat$5.25
Wintermelon Artichoke iced tea with agar jelly, chia seeds, and grass jelly
See full menu

Location

901 N Jupiter Rd.

Richardson TX

Sunday8:30 am - 11:30 pm
Monday8:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday8:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

JUDYS CAFE - Garland

No reviews yet

Judy's Cafe was established in 2014.
It is a family owned restaurant. Restaurant specializes in home style hearty breakfast and lunch. We have a terrific pie selection as well.

Pinedas Mexican Cuisine

No reviews yet

Family owned and operated business offering authentic Mexican cuisine using only fresh ingredients.

Azzurri Pizzeria + Bar

No reviews yet

For over 20 years we have been serving the customers of Spectrum Soccer and now we are excited to be able to bring our recipes to your family by offering in restaurant dining, take-out AND delivery.
Thank you for letting us serve you and your family!

Thirsty Dog

No reviews yet

Taco's, Margarita and Tequila. Specials: "Taco Tuesday", "Thirsty Thursday with Clifford the thirsty dog" and "When it rains......we pour". Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston