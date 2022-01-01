Magics Beach Grill
We are open for lunch and dinner, Monday through Saturday from 11am-7:30pm.
Sundays we offer our regular menu in addition to a weekly changing brunch menu from 10am-3pm.
The Beach Shack counter available for takeout, 8:30a to 3:00pm 7 days a week.
Lanai Seating Available 11:00a to 7:30p.
Mahalo for supporting us!
SEAFOOD • SALADS
77-6452 Alii Dr • $$
Location
77-6452 Alii Dr
Kailua Kona HI
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
