Magics Beach Grill

We are open for lunch and dinner, Monday through Saturday from 11am-7:30pm.
Sundays we offer our regular menu in addition to a weekly changing brunch menu from 10am-3pm.
The Beach Shack counter available for takeout, 8:30a to 3:00pm 7 days a week.
Lanai Seating Available 11:00a to 7:30p.
Mahalo for supporting us!

SEAFOOD • SALADS

77-6452 Alii Dr • $$

Avg 4.4 (800 reviews)

Popular Items

*Beachside Brussels$10.00
fried brussels, peanut, sweet chili peppah glaze
*Chowder Cup$8.00
Smoked Ahi, Mirepoix, Bacon, Cream, Secrets, 'Ulu Sourdough
Hurricane Tots$17.00
Tater Tots tossed with Sweet Shoyu Glaze, Shaved Parmesan, Jalapeno, and Bacon. Covered with Umami Aioli, Firecracker Sauce, Scallion and Furikake
*Magics Caesar Salad$13.00
Waimea Grown Romaine, Traditional Anchovy Dressing, Crouton, Shaved Parmesan, Furikake
*Gluten Free
*Fish Sandwich$20.00
Choice of Grilled or Fried Ono, Smoked Onion Jam, Greens, Local Tomato, Smashed Avocado, Brioche, Fries
Sub Ahi Steak +7 (pictured)
Local Ono Fish + Chips$25.00
Mochiko Tempura Fried Ono, Volcano Slaw, Fries, Lilikoi Tartar
*Gluten Free
*Firecracker Tacos$21.00
Fried Ono, Volcano Slaw, Smashed Avocado, Tortillas, Furikake Coconut Rice
Katsu Stacker$23.00
2 Chicken Katsu Cutlets, American Cheese, Pepper Bacon, Volcano Slaw, House Pickles, Sweet Garlic Shoyu Glaze, Brioche, Fries
*The Incredible Fondue Burger$24.00
Natural Angus Beef, Truffled Cheddar Fondue, Bacon, Local Greens, Smoked Onion Jam, Brioche, House Fries
*Keiki Chicken Tenders$14.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

77-6452 Alii Dr

Kailua Kona HI

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
