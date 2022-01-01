Go
Toast

Magnolia Bakery

Our Chicago store is located in Block 37 in The Loop. We bake everything from scratch on the premises, including cupcakes, cakes, banana pudding, pies, cookies and cheesecakes. In addition to the items we offer in store, we offer lots of delicious desserts for advance order, including birthday cakes, flower cupcakes, edible image cupcakes and bowls of banana pudding.

CUPCAKES • CAKES

108 N State St • $$

Avg 4.6 (2204 reviews)

Popular Items

Magic Bar to go$3.50
Graham cracker crust with chocolate chips, walnuts and coconut baked with sweetened condensed milk
(Sold individually)
Red Velvet Cheesecake to go$8.25
Our popular red velvet cheesecake sits atop a chocolate cookie crumb crust, topped with fresh whipped cream and chocolate shavings.
Blondie with Choc Chunks to go$3.50
A traditional blonde brownie with chocolate chunks.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

108 N State St

Chicago IL

Sunday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Isla Filipino

No reviews yet

We can't wait to see you soon!

City Press - Revival

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hannah's Bretzel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Petterino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston