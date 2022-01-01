Magnolia Bakery

Our Chicago store is located in Block 37 in The Loop. We bake everything from scratch on the premises, including cupcakes, cakes, banana pudding, pies, cookies and cheesecakes. In addition to the items we offer in store, we offer lots of delicious desserts for advance order, including birthday cakes, flower cupcakes, edible image cupcakes and bowls of banana pudding.



CUPCAKES • CAKES

108 N State St • $$