Magnolia Bakery

50 Massachusetts Ave NE

Popular Items

Billionaire Banana Pudding Large to go$8.75
This decadent banana pudding is made with layers of vanilla pudding, vanilla wafers, bananas, double fudge brownie bits and caramel.
Chocolate Chunk Cookie to go$2.00
Classic chocolate chip cookies, but made with chunks, not chips!
2 Choc/Choc Cupcakes to go$7.90
2 of our delicious Chocolate Cupcakes with Chocolate Buttercream!

Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
Red Velvet Cake Slice to go$7.25
Red Velvet Cake with Whipped Vanilla Buttercream
Classic Banana Pudding Medium to go$6.75
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 12 ounces.
Chai to Go
Made using Dona Chai!
DONA Masala Chai is slow steeped with spices that are ground fresh. Every cup has notes of each flavor: organic black tea, green cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, cloves and black peppercorn.
Choc/Van Cupcake to go$3.95
Our Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery..
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie to go$2.00
A classic oatmeal cookie made with old fashioned rolled oats and raisins with a hint of cinnamon.
Hot Cocoa to Go
Choc/Choc Cake Slice to go$6.25
Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Buttercream.
Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.

Location

Washington DC

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
