Magnolia Bakery

Our Los Angeles store is located on the corner of W. Third Street and Orlando, right across from the Orlando Hotel. We bake everything from scratch on the premises, including cupcakes, cakes, banana pudding, pies, cookies and cheesecakes. In addition to the items we offer in store, we offer lots of delicious desserts for advance order, including birthday cakes, flower cupcakes, edible image cupcakes and bowls of banana pudding.

CUPCAKES • CAKES

8389 W 3rd St • $$

Avg 4.1 (2483 reviews)

Popular Items

Choc/Choc Cake Slice to go$6.25
Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Buttercream.
Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
Classic Banana Pudding Large to go$8.25
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 16 ounces.
Van/Choc Cake Slice to go$6.25
Our Vanilla Cake topped with Chocolate Buttercream.
Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
Van/Van Cake Slice to go$6.25
Our Vanilla Cake with Vanilla Buttercream
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
Classic Banana Pudding Medium to go$6.75
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 12 ounces.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

8389 W 3rd St

Los Angeles CA

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
