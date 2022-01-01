Go
Magnolia Bakery

Whether you're heading out of town for the weekend or going home after a day at the office, we've got all of your favorite desserts to take on the go. Visit us in the main Moynihan Train Hall to pick up cupcakes, banana pudding, cakes and more.

383 West 31st Street Space 064 • $$

Avg 4.7 (45 reviews)

Popular Items

Chocolate Chunk Cookie to go$2.00
Classic chocolate chip cookies, but made with chunks, not chips!
Red Velvet Banana Pudding Large to go$8.75
Made with layers of vanilla pudding swirled with cream cheese icing, bananas, chocolate shavings, and freshly-baked red velvet cake.
16 ounces
Billionaire Banana Pudding Large to go$8.75
This decadent banana pudding is made with layers of vanilla pudding, vanilla wafers, bananas, double fudge brownie bits and caramel.
Blondie with Choc Chunks to go$3.50
A traditional blonde brownie with chocolate chunks.
Hot Cocoa to Go
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie to go$2.00
A classic oatmeal cookie made with old fashioned rolled oats and raisins with a hint of cinnamon.
Arnold Palmer to Go
A mix of our homemade lemonade and the iced tea of the day!
Chai to Go
Made using Dona Chai!
DONA Masala Chai is slow steeped with spices that are ground fresh. Every cup has notes of each flavor: organic black tea, green cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, cloves and black peppercorn.
Van/Van Cupcake to go$3.95
Our classic Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream icing.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
Choc/Van Cake Slice to go$6.25
Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Buttercream
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by bakery.
Location

383 West 31st Street Space 064

New York NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
