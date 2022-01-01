Go
Magnolia Bakery

Our Rockefeller Center store is located on the corner of Avenue of the Americas and 49th Street. We bake everything from scratch on the premises, including cupcakes, cakes, banana pudding, pies, cookies and cheesecakes. In addition to the items we offer in store, we offer lots of delicious desserts for advance order, including birthday cakes, flower cupcakes, edible image cupcakes and bowls of banana pudding.

1240 Avenue of the Americas

No reviews yet

Popular Items

2 Van/Van Cupakes to go$7.90
Two of our famous Van/Van Cupcakes (Vanilla Cupcakes with Vanilla Buttercream)
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by bakery.
Blondie with Choc Chunks to go$3.50
A traditional blonde brownie with chocolate chunks.
Red Velvet Cheesecake to go$8.25
Our popular red velvet cheesecake sits atop a chocolate cookie crumb crust, topped with fresh whipped cream and chocolate shavings.
Peanut Butter Cookie to go$2.00
A classic PB cookie with creamy peanut butter, brown sugar, peanut butter chips and chopped peanuts. Doesn't get much better than this.
CONTAINS PEANUTS.
Red Velvet Cupcake to go$3.95
Magnolia Bakery's famous Red Velvet Cupcake with our Whipped Vanilla Buttercream.
Classic Banana Pudding Large to go$8.25
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 16 ounces.
Chocolate Chunk Cookie to go$2.00
Classic chocolate chip cookies, but made with chunks, not chips!
Carrot Cake Pudding Medium to go$7.25
This pudding is chock full of goodness. Layers of vanilla pudding and our freshly baked carrot cake packed with freshly grated carrot, coconut, pineapple, raisins and walnuts.
Chai to Go
Made using Dona Chai!
DONA Masala Chai is slow steeped with spices that are ground fresh. Every cup has notes of each flavor: organic black tea, green cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, cloves and black peppercorn.
Bottled Water to go$2.00
Location

1240 Avenue of the Americas

New York NY

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
