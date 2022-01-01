Go
Our original store is located on the corner of Bleecker Street and W. 11th Street in New York City’s West Village. We bake everything from scratch on the premises, including cupcakes, cakes, banana pudding, pies, cookies and cheesecakes. In addition to the items we offer in store, we offer lots of delicious desserts for advance order, including birthday cakes, flower cupcakes, edible image cupcakes and bowls of banana pudding.

401 Bleecker St

Popular Items

6 Van/Van Cupcakes to go$23.70
6 of our Vanilla Cupcakes with Vanilla Buttercream.
Buttercream colors and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
Double Fudge Brownie to go$3.50
A soft chewy chocolate brownie. Classic!
Red Velvet Cupcake to go$3.95
Magnolia Bakery's famous Red Velvet Cupcake with our Whipped Vanilla Buttercream.
Van/Van Cupcake to go$3.95
Our classic Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream icing.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
Classic Cupcake Assortment - 3 Vanilla with Vanilla Buttercream + 3 Chocolate with Chocolate Buttercream to go$23.70
Three Vanilla Cupcakes with vanilla buttercream: rich, buttery, old-fashioned cake with a light crumb. Our most popular cupcake! Three Chocolate Cupcakes with chocolate buttercream: rich moist cake with a smooth velvety texture and dark chocolate flavor.
Icing colors and sprinkles chosen by store.
Classic Banana Pudding Medium to go$6.75
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 12 ounces.
Van/Choc Cupcake to go$3.95
Our Vanilla Cupcake with Chocolate Buttercream.
Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
Choc/Van Cake Slice to go$6.25
Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Buttercream
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by bakery.
Classic Banana Pudding Large to go$8.25
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 16 ounces.
Blondie with Choc Chunks to go$3.50
A traditional blonde brownie with chocolate chunks.
Location

401 Bleecker St

New York NY

Sunday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
