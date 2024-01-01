Magnolia cafe - 700 College Park Road Unit F
Open today 6:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
700 College Park Road Unit F, Ladson SC 29456
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Two Keys Tavern - 650-B College Park Rd
No Reviews
650-B College Park Rd Ladson, SC 29456
View restaurant
128 Honkytonk Burger Co - 192 College Park
No Reviews
192 College Park Road Ladson, SC 29456
View restaurant