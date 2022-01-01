Magnolia Diner- Montgomery
Come in and enjoy!
19784 Highway 105 West
Location
19784 Highway 105 West
Montgomery TX
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pizza Shack- Montgomery
Family operated since 1985
McKenzie's Barbeque & Burgers - Montgomery
Come in and enjoy!
Conroe Lake House
Come in and enjoy!
Uncle Bob's BBQ
Uncle Bob's BBQ is family owned and operated. Uncle Bob works our wood burning pit and cooks our BBQ low and slow like it is intended. We strive to have the best quality food, created by loving hands, while building relationships and keeping the integrity and values our family business was built upon.