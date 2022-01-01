The Grille At Magnolia Green
The Grille is a place where family, friends, residents, neighbors, and the entire Richmond community can come together and enjoy each other’s company.
Amazing food is an essential part of the experience, and we feature a menu built around traditional favorites while keeping it reasonably priced so that everyone can enjoy it – frequently.
7001 Awesome Drive
Popular Items
Location
7001 Awesome Drive
Moseley VA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Sand Box
Magnolia Green Aquatic Center Snack Bar
Mr. Submarine & Sal's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Fest
Come in and enjoy!