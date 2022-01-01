Go
Toast

The Grille At Magnolia Green

The Grille is a place where family, friends, residents, neighbors, and the entire Richmond community can come together and enjoy each other’s company.
Amazing food is an essential part of the experience, and we feature a menu built around traditional favorites while keeping it reasonably priced so that everyone can enjoy it – frequently.

7001 Awesome Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Brown Sugar Bacon Burger$13.00
House-made bacon jam, provolone cheese, and brown sugar bacon
Vehicle Style / Color
Kid Popcorn Shrimp$7.00
All kids items come with a choice of one side
Crispy Thai Shrimp$14.00
Hand breaded tender crispy Atlantic Red Shrimp tossed in our
house made Thai sauce
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$11.00
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken, lettuce,
tomato, cheddar jack cheese, Buffalo sauce & Ranch
dressing wrapped in a \tour tortilla
Oh Wow! Sandwich$13.00
8oz Hand breaded chicken breast fried and tossed
with a sriracha honey butter glaze topped with pickle
and cole slaw
Grille Burger$12.00
Flame grilled 1/2 lb burger topped with sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle
Kid Chicken Tenders$6.00
All kids items come with a choice of one side
Smokehouse Burger$13.00
Our flame grilled burger topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Bacon, BBQ Sauce and Onion Rings
Classic Wings$12.00
Jumbo wings served with your choice of sauce:
Hot, BBQ, Sweet Thai, or Old Bay Rub and celery
See full menu

Location

7001 Awesome Drive

Moseley VA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Sand Box

No reviews yet

Magnolia Green Aquatic Center Snack Bar

The Sand Dollar Beach Kitchen

No reviews yet

SDBK

Mr. Submarine & Sal's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fest

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston