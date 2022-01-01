Go
Magnolia House

Built over 100 years ago, it’s been a family home, a post-Prohibition liquor store and a myriad of modern businesses. The only consistency is the timelessness of the house and the stories it contains, as it’s reinvented once again into a neighborhood gathering place. Magnolia House is a hideaway for those in the know – offering specialty coffee, unique craft cocktails and a small plate menu from around the world. Come in through our gate and take a seat at Magnolia House.

492 S Lake Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (1856 reviews)

Popular Items

Mag House Burger$16.00
House Made American Cheese, Dill Pickle Remoulade, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Bourbon Onions
Belgian Fries$7.00
Smoked Salt, Pecorino Cheese, Romesco Aioli
Cali Burger$15.00
House Made American Cheese, Chipotle Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions
Belgian Fries$7.00
Duke Burger$16.00
House Made White Cheddar, Bacon Jam, Onion Strings, Dill Pickle Remoulade
Chicken Schnitzel Sando$15.00
House Made White Cheddar, Herb Slaw, Pickles, Garlic Aioli
Zucchini Chips$8.00
Korean Fried Wings$15.00
Sweet And Spicy Chili Sauce, Kimchi Cucumbers
Brussel Sprouts$12.00
Cilantro pistachio pesto, Smoked bacon, Crispy egg, Pecorino Cheese
Burger & Bourbon Special - 8oz.$25.00
Tuesday Special! Your choice of the Mag House Burger, or Duke Burger and either a 8oz House Old Fashioned or 8oz Boulevardier
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

492 S Lake Ave

Pasadena CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
