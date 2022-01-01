Magnolia restaurants you'll love
Magnolia's top cuisines
Must-try Magnolia restaurants
More about Zanti Cucina Italiana
Zanti Cucina Italiana
10000 Research Forest Drive, Magnolia
|Popular items
|SPAGHETTI MEATBALL
|$18.00
Spaghetti pasta, slow-cooked meatballs, tomato sauce and basil.
|PIZZA PROSCIUTTO
|$19.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, prosciutto, arugula and Parmesan cheese.
|TRUFFLE & CHEESE RAVIOLI
|$23.00
Fontina cheese, taleggio cheese, burrata cheese, parmesan cheese sauce and truffle oil.
More about Victory Pie Company
PIES • HAMBURGERS
Victory Pie Company
32907 Tamina Rd, Magnolia
|Popular items
|FZ- Chicken Pot Pie
|Veggie Quiche
|$12.25
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$13.95
More about WingNuts Express
CHICKEN WINGS
WingNuts Express
32903 Tamina Road, Magnolia
|Popular items
|6 Nuggets
|$8.25
Comes with 1 Sauce
|6 Tenders
|$9.25
Comes with 2 Sauces
|12 Wings
|$16.99
Comes with 2 Sauces
More about Wingnuts - Magnolia (Do not use)
Wingnuts - Magnolia (Do not use)
32903 Tamina Rd., Magnolia
More about Treehouse Cafe
Treehouse Cafe
12202 Farm to Market Rd 1488, Magnolia
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.95
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.95
|Pancakes (2)
|$7.50