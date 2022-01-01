Magnolia restaurants you'll love

Magnolia restaurants
Toast
  • Magnolia

Magnolia's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Southern
Must-try Magnolia restaurants

Zanti Cucina Italiana image

 

Zanti Cucina Italiana

10000 Research Forest Drive, Magnolia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SPAGHETTI MEATBALL$18.00
Spaghetti pasta, slow-cooked meatballs, tomato sauce and basil.
PIZZA PROSCIUTTO$19.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, prosciutto, arugula and Parmesan cheese.
TRUFFLE & CHEESE RAVIOLI$23.00
Fontina cheese, taleggio cheese, burrata cheese, parmesan cheese sauce and truffle oil.
Victory Pie Company image

PIES • HAMBURGERS

Victory Pie Company

32907 Tamina Rd, Magnolia

Avg 4.9 (305 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
FZ- Chicken Pot Pie
Veggie Quiche$12.25
Biscuits & Gravy$13.95
WingNuts Express image

CHICKEN WINGS

WingNuts Express

32903 Tamina Road, Magnolia

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
6 Nuggets$8.25
Comes with 1 Sauce
6 Tenders$9.25
Comes with 2 Sauces
12 Wings$16.99
Comes with 2 Sauces
Tressie's image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tressie's

312 Commerce Street, Magnolia

Avg 4.2 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Wingnuts - Magnolia (Do not use) image

 

Wingnuts - Magnolia (Do not use)

32903 Tamina Rd., Magnolia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Treehouse Cafe

12202 Farm to Market Rd 1488, Magnolia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.95
Breakfast Sandwich$8.95
Pancakes (2)$7.50
