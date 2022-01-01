Go
Magnolia Blues BBQ Company

BBQ, Burgers, Steaks & More!
Live music on Wednesday, Friday & Saturday!

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

218 S. Whitworth Avenue • $$

Avg 4.4 (235 reviews)

Popular Items

KID BURGER$6.00
burger and a side **add cheese for 50 cents extra**
LARGE RIB$18.00
7-8 ribs
SMALL RIB$14.00
4-5 ribs
STRIPS$11.00
three jumbo chicken strips, fries, comeback sauce. fried or grilled.
8 OZ FILET$40.00
**medium-well & well-done steaks are NOT guaranteed and will not be refunded or re-cooked.**
BBQ NACHOS$12.00
pulled pork or chicken, carmelized onions, white queso, house-made jalepenos, tortilla chips.**sub hand-cut fries for $2 extra** **sub brisket for $5 extra**
BRISKET HALF$14.00
FRIED CHEESE$9.00
housemade mozzerella logs or pepperjack cheese squares, fried, with marinara or ranch
HOGWILD BURGER$14.00
double patty, house-cured bacon, pulled pork, American cheese
HOUSE BURGER$12.00
double patty, comeback, American cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Restroom
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

218 S. Whitworth Avenue

Brookhaven MS

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
