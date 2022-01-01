Go
Toast

Magnolia Bakery

Our newest location offers the same freshly baked desserts you love in convenient to go assortments. Place an order for cupcakes, banana pudding and more to pick up from the shop located near Central Park or get delivery in and around Midtown West. !

1794 Broadway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lemon Bar to go$3.50
Shortbread cookie crust with a tart lemon filling, covered with powdered sugar.
Classic Banana Pudding Large to go$8.25
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 16 ounces.
2 Van/Van Cupakes to go$7.90
Two of our famous Van/Van Cupcakes (Vanilla Cupcakes with Vanilla Buttercream)
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by bakery.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1794 Broadway

New York NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

313 West 57th Street

No reviews yet

Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird powered by Bareburger is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

Le Botaniste

No reviews yet

Le Botaniste is a plant-based organic food & Wine bar that makes eating vegetables easier, more convenient and more enjoyable than ever. They serve delicious, pure, plant-powered organic meals, good for your body and the planet.

Petrossian Boutique

No reviews yet

The Petrossian Boutique is located at 911 7th Avenue and features Petrossian's renowned caviar, foie gras, and smoked fish.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston