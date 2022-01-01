Go
Toast

Magnuson Cafe & Brewery

Craft brewery and kitchen. Enjoy the views from a heated deck overlooking Lake Washington.

7801 62nd Ave NE • $$

Avg 3.5 (202 reviews)

Popular Items

Fresh Hop Pale
Sand Point Pils$5.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7801 62nd Ave NE

Seattle WA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Zeeks Pizza

No reviews yet

Hand-Crafted Northwest Pizza Experience

JuneBaby

No reviews yet

A journey through the American South as told by Chef Edouardo Jordan

Blazing Bagels - Blakeley

No reviews yet

Now...Go Eat A Bagel!

Kidd Valley

No reviews yet

Kidd Valley Hamburgers and Shakes in Seattle, WA.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston