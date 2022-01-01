Magoos
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
6550 S Menard Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6550 S Menard Ave
Bedford Park IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago
Come in and enjoy!
Ciao Ragazzi
Come in and enjoy!
A taste of Italian food and great wine selection
Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe
We are a full service casual restaurant that serves Cajun, BBQ & Country inspired dishes. Our lounge offers over craft beers, hand crafted cocktails and a fully stocked bar. We offer dine-in, carryout, delivery, catering, on-site cookouts and in-house party options.
Smokehouse
Come in and enjoy! Serving the best Gyros, Italian Beef, Burgers, and more! Located inside Ford City Mall Food Court.