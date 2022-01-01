Magpie Cafe & Coffeehouse
Having trouble placing your order?
Give us a call at 563-387-0593
202 West Water Street
Popular Items
Location
202 West Water Street
Decorah IA
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sugar Bowl
Open via window service in downtown Decorah 1pm-9pm daily. (Indoor seating available at The Landing: 211 College Drive). Reach us via sugarbowl.decorah@gmail.com with questions. We look forward to serving you!
Nathan & Brittany Todd
Hotel Winneshiek Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Mabe's Pizza
Having problems placing your order?
please give us a call at 563-382-4297
Mill Street Mocha Drive Thru
Thanks for stopping