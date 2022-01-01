Go
Magpie Cafe & Coffeehouse

202 West Water Street

Popular Items

Water Street$9.30
House roasted turkey, organic sprouts, lettuce, tomato, swiss, and mayo on thick sliced wheat bread
Muffin$1.75
Scratch made, baked fresh daily muffin. We're famous for them!!
Phelps Park$9.90
House roasted turkey, avocado, tomato, organic sprouts, cheddar, & house-made creamy dill sauce wrapped & warmed on the panini press
The "B" Wrap$6.50
Three scrambled eggs, avocado, house-made red salsa, cheddar cheese wrapped in a wrap & warmed in the panini press
Oneota$9.90
House roasted turkey, maple peppered bacon, avocado, tomato, cheddar, & house-made spicy chipotle mayo served on a ciabatta bun grilled on the panini press
Daily Brew
Serving daily: Dark Sumatra, Medium/Light Roast: Rotates, ask barista for todays options, Flavored Coffee- Vanilla Hazelnut, Decaf: Medium-Decaf Dream Harder
Ciabatta Sandwich$5.00
Two scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, ham, or sausage on a toasted ciabatta.
Latte
Espresso & local milk. Enjoy hot, iced, classic, or add your favor Monin syrup
Scone$1.75
Scratch made scones baked fresh daily, see daily options
Location

202 West Water Street

Decorah IA

Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
