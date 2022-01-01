Go
Magpie Diner

Good food, good neighbors!

85 W. Gay Street • $$$

Avg 4.7 (300 reviews)

Popular Items

Eggs$1.50
Cooked to order! Choose the number of eggs you want in the quantity.
Toast$1.25
Fresh from the Magpie Bakery, choose a slice of toasted sourdough, milk bread, or out gluten-free seed & nut bread (+$1)
Morning Bun$4.00
Croissant dough filled with cinnamon sugar and orange zest baked until golden caramel.
Chorizo Breakfast Bowl$10.95
Breakfast potatoes and chorizo, topped with avocado crema, scallions, cilantro, cotija and a fried egg. Add an extra egg $1.50.
Bacon$2.45
Three slices.
Vanilla Braid$4.00
Braided croissant dough glazed in a light vanilla glaze.
Pancakes$7.95
Short stack with three fluffy and crispy pancakes, served with butter and syrup.
Breakfast Potatoes$3.50
Crispy breakfast potatoes with lemon-rosemary salt and caramelized onions.
Egg Sammy$6.95
Your choice of bacon or sausage, fried egg, and cheddar cheese on a toasted milk bread roll.
Location

85 W. Gay Street

Harrisonburg VA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
