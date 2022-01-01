Go
Toast

Magpie and the Tiger

A cozy dining room in Petworth serving Korean-American inspired food, wine, and no-ABV cocktails

828 Upshur St. NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tteokbokki: Spicy Rice Cakes$22.00
Rice Cakes in a Spicy Sauce, Ramen Noodles, Fish Cakes, Scallions, and Cabbage.
(can be made vegetarian/vegan)
It's bomb with cheese.
Jjajangmyeon$22.00
Black Bean Noodles, Pork, Zucchini, Onion, Cucumbers
Yachae Steamed Buns$12.00
Steamed Buns with Mushrooms, Onions, Sweet Potato Noodles, Garlic Chives, and Ginger
Acorn Salad$12.00
Acorn Jelly Salad with Crispy Seaweed, Garlic- Soy Dressing, Perilla Leaves, Onions, Chrysanthemum Leaves.
Sprite$2.00
Kkanpunggi$27.00
Batter-Fried Chicken, Garlic Sweet and Sour Sauce, Chilis, Sesame Seeds
See full menu

Location

828 Upshur St. NW

Washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Little Food Studio

No reviews yet

Little shop, BIG flavors.

Taqueria del Barrio

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pho Viet USA Inc New Hampshire Ave

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Timber Pizza Mobile 1

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston