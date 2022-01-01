Magpies Gourmet Pizza

Go
For over 30 years, we’ve been part of the Tucson community. Locally owned and operated, we give back to our community with donations, sponsorship, and support. We stand behind our product every day and we are here to make sure you are absolutely satisfied with your experience.
Every day we chop vegetables, make dough, and grate our cheese. Every order is made fresh to your specifications, because we care. We look forward to the next 30 years, and the 30 after that, and we look forward to seeing you every time you walk through our door.

PIZZA

6342 N Oracle Road • $

Popular Items

Mag-nificent Giant
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Yellow Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives, & Mushrooms.
Our Magnificent Take On The Supreme!
14" Large CYO Pizza$16.00
Create Your Own Large Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your
Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 12 Slices, Serves 3-5)
The Magpie
Marinara Sauce, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, & Romano Cheese.
Our Signature Specialty, and one of our Most Popular Pizzas!
Garlic Cheese Sticks$7.00
Our House-made Small Pizza Dough, Olive Oil & Garlic Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Your Choice of Dipping Sauce!
Ranch$1.00
Our House-made Ranch Dressing (3.25 OZ Cup)
The Beast
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Salami, Italian Sausage, & Bacon.
Our Magnificent Take on The Meatlover's Pizza and one of our Most Popular Specialties!
10 Oven Roasted Wings$12.00
10 Wings, Voted Best in Tucson! Served With 2 Dipping Sauces
16" Extra Large CYO Pizza$18.00
Create Your Own Extra Large Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your
Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 12 Slices, Serves 4-6)
12" Medium CYO Pizza$14.00
Create Your Own Medium Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your
Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 8 Slices, Serves 2-4)
8" Personal CYO Pizza$7.00
Create Your Own Personal Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 4 Slices, Serves 1)
6342 N Oracle Road

Tucson AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
