Magpies Gourmet Pizza
For over 30 years, we’ve been part of the Tucson community. Locally owned and operated, we give back to our community with donations, sponsorship, and support. We stand behind our product every day and we are here to make sure you are absolutely satisfied with your experience.
Every day we chop vegetables, make dough, and grate our cheese. Every order is made fresh to your specifications, because we care. We look forward to the next 30 years, and the 30 after that, and we look forward to seeing you every time you walk through our door.
6342 N Oracle Road • $
6342 N Oracle Road
Tucson AZ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
