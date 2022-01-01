Go
Toast

Magpies Softserve

Magpies is a chef driven soft serve dessert shop. We make all of our dairy and vegan Softserve, Softserve Pies and Toppings in house and change flavors weekly.

2660 Griffith Park Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Jr. Softserve (7 ounces)$5.75
Slice of Original Softserve Fried Pie (Vegan, Nuts)$8.95
Corn Almond Softserve layered with vegan fudge, honeycomb, topped with non-dairy whipped cream and fried candied cornflake
Regular (9 ounces)$6.25
Mini Softserve (5 ounces)$5.25
Slice of Nutella Softserve Pie (Dairy, Nuts)$8.95
Nutella Softserve, chocolate crust, devil's food cake, whipped topping, chocolate crumble, fudge and chocolate hazelnuts
Whole Original Fried Softserve Pie (Vegan, Nuts)$44.95
Corn Almond Softserve layered with vegan fudge, honeycomb, topped with non-dairy whipped cream and fried candied cornflake
Slice of Pineapple Upside Down Softserve Pie (Vegan)$8.95
Brown Sugar Softserve layered with caramel, pineapple cherry pound cake, pineapple marmalade and cherry whipped cream in a graham crust
See full menu

Location

2660 Griffith Park Boulevard

Los Angeles CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

TENANTS OF THE TREES

No reviews yet

Juice Crafters

No reviews yet

Live well and be well!

Hyperion Public

No reviews yet

The greatest deli of this or any generation

Rubie

No reviews yet

A gem. A modern Jamaican pop-up by Chef Gian Scott

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston