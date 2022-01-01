Go
Magpies Softserve

Magpies is a chef driven soft serve dessert shop. We make all of our dairy and vegan Softserve, Softserve Pies and Toppings in house and change flavors weekly.

18971 Ventura Boulevard

Popular Items

Regular (9 ounces)$6.25
Jr. Softserve (7 ounces)$5.75
Mini Softserve (5 ounces)$5.25
Slice of Original Softserve Fried Pie (Vegan, Nuts)$8.95
Corn Almond Softserve layered with vegan fudge, honeycomb, topped with non-dairy whipped cream and fried candied cornflake
Whole Original Fried Softserve Pie (Vegan, Nuts)$44.95
Corn Almond Softserve layered with vegan fudge, honeycomb, topped with non-dairy whipped cream and fried candied cornflake
Location

18971 Ventura Boulevard

Los Angeles CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
