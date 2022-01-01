Go
Maguires Family & Friends

Maguire’s Family & Friends Restaurant and Irish Pub opened its doors in Senoia, GA on St. Patrick’s Day, 2008. Owned by Frank & Wendy Maguire, our restaurant and Irish Pub is the realization of a dream to be an entrepreneur and be able to give back to the community.

Popular Items

Kids Chicken tenders$5.95
2 fried chicken tenders
Irish Dip$14.00
House cooked roast beef sliced thin and served in a hoagie roll with melted provolone cheese and topped with sauteed onions and mushrooms. Served with a side of Guinness au jus on the side for dipping. Pick 1 side
Cottage Pie$14.00
Ground beef and pork stewed in a rich brown gravy and mixed vegetables. Topped with cheesy mashed potaotes and crushed ritz crackers.
Reuben Spring Rolls$12.00
Home-cooked shredded corned beef, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut hand rolled and deep fried. Served with homemade Thousand Island dressing for dipping.
Jumbo Chicken Wings$15.00
8 Jumbo chicken wings baked in our house blend of seasonings. Finished in the fryer and tossed in your choice of sauce.
Fish & Chips$17.00
Two pieces of Atlantic cod filet hand dipped in our Smithwick's beer batter. Served with homemade tartar sauce. coleslaw, and your choice 1 Side
The Reuben$15.00
Home cooked corned beef grilled with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and homemade 1000 island dressing. Served on extra thick cut marbled rye bread, Pick 1 side.
Cobb Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, avocado, carrot & cabbage mix, bleu cheese crumbles, and chopped bacon.
St. James Burger$13.00
8oz burger served with mixed greens, tomato, and pickles. Pick 1 side
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Breaded chicken tenders deep fried. Pick 1 side.
Location

Senoia GA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
