Maguires Family & Friends

Maguire’s Family & Friends Restaurant and Irish Pub opened its doors in Senoia, GA on St. Patrick’s Day, 2008. Owned by Frank & Wendy Maguire, our restaurant and Irish Pub is the realization of a dream to be an entrepreneur and be able to give back to the community.
42 Main Stree LL
Location
Senoia GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
