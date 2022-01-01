Go
Toast

Maguires Dallas

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

17552 Dallas Pkwy • $$

Avg 4.6 (2703 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

17552 Dallas Pkwy

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

THB

No reviews yet

2661 Midway Road, Suite 300, Carrollton, TX, 75006

12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Best Thai Signature

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Velvet Taco

No reviews yet

Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston