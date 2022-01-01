Go
Toast

Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery

mahzedahr is the intangible essence of magic in every bite of our pastries

28 Greenwich Ave

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

28 Greenwich Ave

New York NY

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gym Sportsbar NYC

No reviews yet

New York's Original and number 1 gay sports bar

Bar Veloce

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cooper's Craft & Cocktails- Chelsea

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Condor Coffee Roasters

No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston