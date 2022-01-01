Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
mahzedahr is the intangible essence of magic in every bite of our pastries
28 Greenwich Ave
Location
28 Greenwich Ave
New York NY
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Gym Sportsbar NYC
New York's Original and number 1 gay sports bar
Bar Veloce
Come in and enjoy!
Cooper's Craft & Cocktails- Chelsea
Come in and enjoy!