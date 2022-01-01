Go
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery

mahzedahr is the intangible essence of magic in every bite of our pastries

1201 Half Street, SE #105

Popular Items

Croissant Monkey Bread$4.00
Bite sized pieces of croissant dough are rolled in autumnal spiced sugar, baked together, and glaze in a light apricot nappage to make this extra-flaky, extra-delicious pull apart bread.
Cinnamon Roll$6.50
Catch them while you can, these cult favorites are always the first pastry to run out every morning. Fluffy brioche dough is swirled with cinnamon, brown sugar baked to golden perfections before being drizzled with tangy cream cheese frosting.
Vanilla Choux$3.75
our whisper-thin puff of pâte à choux pastry is enveloped in a delicate sugar cookie crust and then filled with a decadent vanilla pastry cream. Quite possibly the perfect food.
Pain au Chocolat$5.00
our classic croissant is taken to the next level when baked with a bar of semi-sweet valrhona chocolate running through the center. you'll swear you died and went to a better place.
Chocolate Explosion Cookie$2.00
when a brownie meets a cookie, the result is this surprising little gem. deep chocolate dough is rolled in confectioners’ sugar, and then baked until the decadent chocolate cookie breaks through the white peaks of sugar crust. seriously.
rated #1 on "the best cookies in nyc" - time out magazine
Almond Croissant$5.50
Talk about taking a good thing to the next level, to make our almond croissants our classic and chocolate croissants are cut in half, dipped in rum syrup, toasted and sandwich around a delicious frangipane filling.
Old Fashioned Doughnut$4.50
a classic cake donut, fluffy on the inside with a crunchy vanilla buttermilk glaze.
Brioche Doughnut$4.50
tender brioche dough is taken to new heights as our doughnut, which is gently kissed with vanilla pastry cream and dipped in sugar mixed with ground vanilla beans.
"favorite doughnut" in new york city- the new york times
Buttermilk Scallion and Smoked Gouda Biscuit$4.00
Turkey and Gruyere Croissant$7.50
Location

1201 Half Street, SE DC

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
