Go
Toast

Mahana Fresh

Customize your bowl to your cravings or dietary needs with chef-inspired, gluten friendly ingredients.

SALADS

2420 West Brandon Boulevard • $$

Avg 4.4 (431 reviews)

Popular Items

Veggie Vacay Bowl$9.29
Coconut Rice, Sesame Ginger Broccoli, Roasted Mushrooms, Roasted Tofu, w/ Coconut Sweet Potato Sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2420 West Brandon Boulevard

Brandon FL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and Explore KOBE's TO-GO menu and enjoy KOBE at home. We offer a wide array of hibachi, sushi, sashimi, Asian entrees, and more. See you soon! Enjoy!

Blind Tiger Cafe - Brandon Mall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

#26 WH Brandon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kurry Xpress

No reviews yet

Indian restaurant with Best sellers like authentic Biryanis, Tasty Curries and best of Indian street food. Plenty of options for Vegetarians and Meat Lovers.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston