Mahana Fresh
Customize your bowl to your cravings or dietary needs with chef-inspired, gluten friendly ingredients.
SALADS • CHICKEN • STEAKS
14815 Ballantyne Village Way • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
14815 Ballantyne Village Way
Charlotte NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Blackfinn
Come in and enjoy!
Zinicola Italian
Authentic upscale Italian food in the heart of the Ballyntine Village.
Libretto’s Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
Prime Fish
Come in and enjoy!