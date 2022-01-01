Go
Mahana Fresh

Customize your bowl to your cravings or dietary needs with chef-inspired, gluten friendly ingredients.

SALADS • CHICKEN • STEAKS

14815 Ballantyne Village Way • $$

Avg 4.6 (810 reviews)

Popular Items

Veggie Vacay Bowl$9.29
Coconut Rice, Sesame Ginger Broccoli, Roasted Mushrooms, Roasted Tofu, w/ Coconut Sweet Potato Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

14815 Ballantyne Village Way

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
