Go
Toast

Mahana Fresh

Customize your bowl to your cravings or dietary needs with chef-inspired, gluten friendly ingredients.

SALADS

429 South Utah Avenue • $$

Avg 5 (26 reviews)

Popular Items

Veggie Vacay Bowl$9.29
Coconut Rice, Sesame Ginger Broccoli, Roasted Mushrooms, Roasted Tofu, w/ Coconut Sweet Potato Sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

429 South Utah Avenue

Idaho Falls ID

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Revolution Burrito

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lucy's NY Pizza - Broadway

No reviews yet

THE BEST DOUGH & SAUCE IN THE BUSINESS!
Give your family the quality time they need and the down time you want. Have a sit down, family style meal at Lucy’s. Here at Lucy’s New York Style Pizzeria, our dough is prepped fresh daily. Always hand-made, hand-tossed from the best ingredients, you can taste the authenticity of New York.

Smokin Fins

No reviews yet

Seafood | Sushi | Grill

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston